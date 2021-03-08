ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of the match, Chelsea and Everton were separated by a point but by the end of 90 minutes, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side were 2-0 winners.

The scoreline meant that the German became the first manager in EPL history to keep a clean sheet in his first five home games. It was Chelsea’s 11th unbeaten match under the man who replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Two goals in each half in a reshuffled Chelsea side was all it took. Tuchel started Kai Havertz in the No.9 role with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner on either side.

Carlo Ancelotti names Alan in the deepest defensive position and mirrored Chelsea’s formation with three at the back. Werner had the first scoring chance from a corner kick in the fifth minute but he shot wide.

Reece James drove forward on 15 minutes and his shot was blocked for a corner as Chelsea dominated ball possession. Jorginho then drove a half volley just inches wide of Jordan Pickford’s right post.

The first goal came via an own goal from Ben Godfrey but it all came about after good work from Hudson-Odoi in the Everton half, turning away from pressure before freeing Marcos Alonso, who teed up Havertz and his wayward shot came off Godfrey and past Pickford.

The first sign of danger for Chelsea came on 40 minutes when a good pass from Allan sent Richarlison away but Andreas Christensen matched the Brazilian and got the ball.

Jorginho released Alonso with a through ball but another great tackle from Michael Keane gave Pickford the chance to make a save. The interval ended with Chelsea in the lead.

Everton started the second half much better, applying pressure in the Chelsea half, trying to stop the home side’s easy possession. Pickford produced a save from a free kick in the 51st minute and two minutes later Havertz thought he had his goal but VAR adjudged a handball in the process of controlling the ball.

Richarlison had Everton’s first sighter on 57 minutes, but his control took him wide and the shot was well off target. Havertz paid back his coach for inclusion as he won the penalty that settled the encounter-going down under Pickford’s challenge. Jorginho hopped, skipped, and sent Pickford the wrong way for Chelsea’s second.

Both managers made changes but Chelsea rode out the victory with Pickford making more saves to keep the score at 2-0. Chelsea strengthened their hold on the third position, moving to 50 points from 28 matches