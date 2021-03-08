ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigerian strikers, Victor Osimhen and Simy Nwankwo, had it good in the Serie A this weekend as they both scored in their respective teams victory.

In Naples, Lorenzo Insigne scored twice with Victor Osimhen adding a third as Napoli consolidated sixth place, three points off the Champions League places, with a 3-1 win over Bologna.

Osimhen, who was returning to action after taking a knock to his head two weeks ago, was introduced into the game eight minutes into the second half. Insigne had opened the scoring after eight minutes, latching onto a Piotr Zielinski’s back-heel kick.

The Nigerian striker scored eight minutes after coming on and was involved in Insigne’s second 12 minutes later off a rebound just after Roberto Soriano had pulled a goal back for Bologna.

It was the first goal in four months for the 22-year old who has been through all sorts from injury and COVID-19 setbacks in the past months.

Elsewhere, bottom side Crotone ended their seven-match losing streak with a 4-2 win over relegation rivals Torino. Simy Nwankwo got two of the goals which helped his team secure three points in the relegation dogfight.

The Nigerian striker has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season.

Crotone are a point behind second-last Parma, who stretched their winless run to 17 games after a 3-3 draw against 14th-placed Fiorentina,

Also, Rade Krunic and Diogo Dalot scored in either half as AC Milan beat Hellas Verona 2-0 to close the gap on Serie A leaders Inter before next week’s Europa League trip to Manchester United.

AC Milan are three points behind Inter Milan, who host in-form Atalanta on Monday.

Champions Juventus are four points behind AC Milan in third, with a game in hand, after claiming their seventh straight win at home, a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Lazio on Saturday.

Verona, in eighth, fell to their first home defeat since losing to Inter Milan before Christmas.

Roma moved up to fourth, one point ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta thanks to a Gianluca Mancini goal. The capital-based club sits nine points behind Inter after the win.

Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the goal-scoring chart with 20 goals with Romelu Lukaku on 18 while Atalanta’s Luis Muriel is in third place with 15 goals.