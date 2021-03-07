ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Nigerian’ quartet of Tosin Adariboyo, Adebayo Lookman, Josh Maja and Ola Aina were all in action on Sunday as Fulham shocked Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.

Though the four players started the game, it was only the duo of Aina and Adarabioyo that played all the 90 minutes of Sunday’s game.

Mario Lemina got the all-important goal for Fulham just before half time and hard as Liverpool tried, they failed to get the equaliser let alone the goals they needed to return to winning ways at Anfield.

According to Opta, Liverpool are now winless in their last eight home games in the Premier League (D2 L6), only embarking on a longer winless top-flight run at Anfield once before – 10 games between October 1951 and March 1952.

With the massive three points from Sunday’s game, Fulham’s push to escape relegation is very much on track as they are now level with 17th-placed Brighton on 26 points albeit they have played a game more.

As for Liverpool, defending the league title won last season is no longer realistic and they would need to arrest their poor form to finish within top-four.

With 28 games, the Reds have 43 points while Chelsea who are occupying the last Champions League spot have 47 points despite playing a game less.