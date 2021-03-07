ADVERTISEMENT

A goal and an all-around performance from Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City overturn a first half deficit to beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday night at the Amex Stadium. Iheanacho started his second consecutive EPL match as part of a pair with Jamie Vardy.

Adam Lallana gave the Seagulls the lead in the 10th minute but Iheanacho equalised with a cool finish in the 62nd minute while Daniel Amartey scored the winner three minutes from time after Brighton’s goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, flapped at a corner kick. The win took Leicester to 53 points, two better than Manchester United on the EPL table.

It was Iheanacho’s second consecutive goal for Brendan Rodgers’ injury-depleted side with the Foxes naming 19-year-old Sidnei Tavares in the starting 11. Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, and James Justin are all out injured.

Iheanacho was bright all over the pitch and Sky Sports’ reporter, Alan Smith, gave the 24-year-old forward his man of the match award.

“I’m going to give my man of the match to Kelechi Iheanacho. He got a really good goal, his link-up play with Jamie Vardy has been excellent – some of his passing has been superb. The more games he gets, he seems to be improving.”

This was Iheanacho’s 15th league appearance, in which he has started just five and played 634 minutes. He has lasted the distance in just two; sent on eight times and taken off five times. He now has three EPL goals to go with the three he got in the UEFA Europa League and one in the FA Cup.

In other games on Saturday, Arsenal let slip a one goal lead away at Turf Moor, against Burnley and had to settle for a point while Southampton won for the first time in the league since January 4 when they beat Liverpool 1-0.

Two goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams ensured a 2-0 win over basement side, Sheffield United for Southampton. At Villa Park, Aston Villa were held 0-0 by Wolves despite Dean Smith’s side hitting the crossbar twice in the first half. Wolves should have scored through Romain Saiss in the second half, but the defender inexplicably ballooned the ball from point-blank range.