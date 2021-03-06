ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal blew yet another chance to move up from 10th position on the English Premier League [EPL] standings as they could only record a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor in the weekend’s early kickoff.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front barely six minutes into the game off an assist from Brazilian star, Willian.

However, instead of building on that bright start, Arsenal were pegged back and then Granit Xhaka had a moment to forget at Turf Moor, handing Burnley an equaliser in bizarre circumstances in the 40th minute

Xhaka had the ball in his own box and passed it across the face of goal, seemingly not seeing Chris Wood standing on the six-yard line. The ball hit Wood’s hip and bounced straight into the net to make it 1-1.

With Saturday’s gaffe, Xhaka has now made more errors leading to goals (8) than any other outfield player in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season.

8 – Since the start of 2016-17, Granit Xhaka has made more errors leading to goals (8) than any other outfield player in the Premier League. Disaster. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/VAzt53Z9sV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

The Gunners were perhaps unlucky not to take all three points from the game as they saw a penalty not given, then one that was given was overturned by VAR. Both incidents involved Erik Pieters and Nicolas Pepe in the final 15 minutes of the match.

5 – Burnley have drawn five consecutive home league games for the third time in their history, after a run of six games ending in April 1936 and a run of five ending in October 1997. Eventful. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/a3GEEnVFpx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

Hard as both teams tried, the points were eventually shared at Turf Moor despite an action-packed finish to the game.

While Arsenal are rooted in the 10th position with 38 points from 27 games, Burnley keep their survival bid on track with 30 points from 28 games, seven clear off the relegation zone.