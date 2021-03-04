ADVERTISEMENT

The official dates for the Super Eagles’ last two matches in the qualifying series for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon have been announced.

Coach Genort Rohr’s men were originally scheduled to face the Benin Republic national team in their matchday 5 fixture on March 22 but will now battle the Squirrels on Saturday, March 27. The match will be played in Porto Novo.

Nigeria emerged 2-1 victorious in the reverse fixture against the Beninoise earlier in the qualifiers with Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu getting the goals after the Squirrels took a shock lead through Stephane Sessegnon in the fifth minute of the encounter played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on November 13, 2019.

The Eagles will round off their campaign with their last match against Lesotho, on Tuesday 30 March.

Already, the Teslim Balogun Stadium has been pencilled down to host this game as the Eagles are set to return to Lagos, a decade after the national team last played a game in the country’s commercial capital.

The Eagles trounced Lesotho 4-2 in the reverse fixture thanks to well-taken goals by Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Osimhen who scored twice in Maseru.

The list of players to execute these two games has not been released but there is every likelihood that Rohr will make the list public before the end of the week. The list is expected to have a few surprises as some high profile names could be dropped.