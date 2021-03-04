ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second English Premier League goal of the season on Wednesday night as Leicester City played a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Foxes’ equaliser had Nigeria written all over it as it was Wilfred Ndidi who set up his compatriot, Iheanacho whose goal earned Leicester City a share of the spoils against a resilient Burnley side.

While the goal against Burnley was Iheanacho’s second EPL goal, it was his sixth in all competitions this season.

Matej Vydra had opened scoring for Burnley in the fourth minute before Iheanacho equalized in the 34th minute.

Picking the ball in the midfield Ndidi lobbed the ball over the Burnley defence to which Iheanacho applied a one-time volley to draw the Foxes level.

The draw means Leicester are winless in their last three games but remain third with 50 points on the EPL table.

Elsewhere, Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in away games in the the EPL to 21 games but they could only manage a barren draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace, which leaves them 14 points behind City with the second EPL Manchester derby scheduled for Sunday.

The Red Devils are now the fifth team to remain unbeaten in their first 14 away top-flight matches in a season. Only the quartet of Leeds United in 1973-74, Liverpool in 1987-88 and Arsenal in both 2001-02 and 2003-04 have previously attained this feat.

In last game also decided on Wednesday night, Sheffield United continued their miraculous push for survival in the EPL with a lone goal win over Aston Villa.

The Owls who are still rock bottom on the table with 14 points from 27 games this season.