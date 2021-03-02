ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United, has suspended goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena for unethical and unprofessional sportsman conduct.

A statement signed by the Rivers United General Manager, Okey Kpalukwu, on Monday, disclosed the indefinite suspension of the two players.

The duo were signed from Enyimba during the summer transfer window in a deal worth millions of Naira. The team was thrashed 3-0 in Uyo by Awka united in a week 13 NPFL match on Sunday.

Kpalukwu said the indefinite suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation on the alleged allegation.

Afelokhai was directly culpable for one of the three goals conceded last Sunday as a short back pass and miscommunication with one of his defenders caused the goal.

The side tutored by Coach Stanley Eguma were recently knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by NPFL rivals, Enyimba International, and are on a run of three defeats in their last five league games.

The club has also fallen down the table to eighth place though they have two games in hand.