Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to halt the recent dominance Manchester United have enjoyed over Chelsea when both sides meet in the Premier League’s Super Sunday clash at Stamford Bridge later today.
United trounced Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last season in the Premier League and they would be hoping to replicate the same on Sunday; especially as they went unbeaten over 19 league games after that famous win a year ago
In fact, the Red Devils across all competitions have won their last three away games against Chelsea, winning in the FA Cup in February 2019, League Cup in October 2019 and Premier League in February 2020.
Desperate in their bid to break into the top-four, Chelsea would be eyeing all three points against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men who are second on the log behind high-flying Manchester City.
Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. at Stamford Bridge.
Team News
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood.
United subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Williams, Matic, Van de Beek, Amad, Martial.
Chelsea Starting XI: Mendy;Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud.
Subs: Kepa, James, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner
