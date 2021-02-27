ADVERTISEMENT

MFM will host Nasarawa United in one of the matchday 13 matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Agege Stadium, with nine other matches holding across various centres in the country.

Nasarawa United will be coming to Lagos after recording one of their biggest wins. They thrashed Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0 at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The win moved Nasarawa United to fourth place with 20 points from 12 matches.

MFM, on the other hand, shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Katsina against Katsina United, recording four points from a possible six points for the interim manager, Olalekan Gabriel.

Gabriel was confirmed as the interim coach following the resignation of Coach Tony Bolus and his assistant, Yemi Olarenwaju.

He was in charge on the matchday 11 game against Adamawa United and the club recorded a 2-0 victory in Lagos. They also secured a draw in Katsina.

In head-to-head statistics, MFM have won three NPFL matches while Nasarawa won once and one ended in a draw. The Lafia-based club has never picked maximum points in Lagos against Olukoya Boys.

In Uyo, Akwa United will be hosting Rivers United and the Uyo-based side will be buoyed after picking an away point in Aba during the midweek fixtures.

The Kennedy Boboye’s team managed to pick three wins, a draw from their last five matches and will hope to make it four wins when they host Rivers United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Rivers United need to step up their game to be back as a league contender. The pride of Rivers are currently seventh on the table, with 18 points from 10 matches, but they have two games in hand.

In their previous meetings, Akwa United have managed to pick a win in their last five meetings while Rivers won twice, with two ending in a draw.

Other Games

In Akure, the Sunshine Stars will host Adamawa United after picking their first win of the season in a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars. The Owena Whales will be coming from a loss in Kaduna against Kano Pillars for a date against struggling Adamawa United.

In Ilorin, Kwara United will be hosting Warri Wolves at the Ilorin Township Stadium, with Wolves coming to Ilorin after a win against Rivers United while the Harmony Boys shared the spoils with Abia Warriors.

Pillars will travel to Uyo for a date with Dakkada United, seeking to maintain top spot in the league while Heartland will travel to Enugu for a date with Rangers.

Wikki Tourists will travel to Okigwe for a date with the Abia Warriors while Jigawa Golden Stars will host Enyimba.

Fixtures

Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC

Ifeanyi Ubah v Plateau United

Rangers International v Heartland FC

Lobi Stars v Katsina United

Abia Warriors v Wikki Tourists

Dakkada FC v Kano Pillars

Sunshine Stars v Adamawa United

MFM FC v Nasarawa United

Akwa United v Rivers United

Kwara United v Warri Wolves