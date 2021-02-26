Akwa Utd v Rivers Utd @Godswill Akpabio Stadium @4pm on Feb.28

If Akwa United had taken their chances against Enyimba on Wednesday, they could have been two points better-in fourth place instead of in sixth place, and one point better than Sunday’s opponent, Rivers United. Though they picked a point with an injury time equaliser, Kennedy Boboye’s team showed they are a team on the up. With three wins, and a draw from their last five matches, they are in excellent form.

Rivers United have to arrest their slump in form soon or they will slide out of the equation for the league title. Currently, seven on the table with 18 points from 10 matches, and with two games in hand, the Stanley Eguma-led team has lost their last three away games and were thrown out of the CAF Confederations Cup by Enyimba.

Current Form: Akwa Utd [D-W-L-W-W]; Rivers Utd [L-L-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

18/12/19 NPFL Akwa United 2 – 1 Rivers United

12/04/18 NPFL Rivers United 2 – 0 Akwa United

26/07/17 NPFL Rivers United 1 – 1 Akwa United

18/01/17 NPFL Akwa United 1 – 1 Rivers United

02/10/16 NPFL Akwa United 1 – 2 Rivers United

Prediction: Akwa United 1-0 Rivers United

Chelsea v Man United @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Feb.28

The 189th meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United could become a defining point for both teams. United are the closest to runaway EPL leaders, Manchester City, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised they won’t give up their pursuit.

Chelsea, under the new management of Thomas Tuchel, is on an eight-match unbeaten run, which has seen them concede two goals even though Chelsea’s results against the top-six this season are poor. They have lost to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal though United have fared no better against top six opponents, having also lost to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea went away in the Champions League and beat Atletico Madrid, a confidence-boosting result when they welcome United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking for a first win in the league in their last seven meetings; the last Chelsea win was a 1-0 victory on November 5, 2017.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-D-W-W-W]; Man. Utd [W-W-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

24/10/20 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 0 Chelsea

19/07/20 FAC Man. Utd 1 – 3 Chelsea

17/02/20 PRL Chelsea 0 – 2 Man. Utd

30/10/19 LEC Chelsea 1 – 2 Man. Utd

11/08/19 PRL Man. Utd 4 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Man. Utd

Sevilla v Barcelona @Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan @4:15pm on Feb.27

A win will take Sevilla above Barcelona, with a game in hand but Ronald Koeman and his Barcelona team understand the importance of continuing to win to put pressure on Madrid teams-Real and Atletico, with 14 matches left in the 2020/21 La Liga season.

A big miss for Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla will be the direct running and power of Lucas Ocampos but 13-goal forward, Youssef En-Nesyri, is available while January recruit Papu Gomez brings guile and shooting ability to Sevilla’s forward line.

Sevilla have won five consecutive league matches without conceding a goal, while Barcelona are still heavily reliant on Lionel Messi’s magic. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, and Ronald Araujo are injury absentees as the Catalans seek to reel in those in first and second places.

Current Form: Sevilla [W-L-W-W-W]; Barcelona [W-D-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

10/02/21 CDR Sevilla 2 – 0 Barcelona

04/10/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 1 Sevilla

19/06/20 LAL Sevilla 0 – 0 Barcelona

06/10/19 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Sevilla

23/02/19 LAL Sevilla 2 – 4 Barcelona

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Barcelona

PSV v Ajax @Philips Stadion @2:30pm on Feb.28

If PSV will stand any chance of reeling in Ajax, then they must take all three points at the Philips Stadion on Sunday. There is a six-point gap between PSV and Ajax with Roger Schmidt’s side playing catch-up.

This rivalry known as De Topper has been on since 1928, and the fervour and passion have not receded. Maarten Stekelenburg will continue in goal for Ajax in place of the suspended Andre Onana while Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazraoui are injury doubts but PSV are harder hit with injuries to Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo, Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano Romero.

Ajax have already scored 72 goals in the league this season-an average of three goals per game, even though their highest goal scorer is Dusan Tadic with 10 goals. The first leg, in January, ended 2-2, and that outcome is likely also this weekend.

Current Form: PSV [W-L-D-L-W]; Ajax [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

10/02/21 KNB Ajax 2 – 1 PSV

10/01/21 ERE Ajax 2 – 2 PSV

02/02/20 ERE Ajax 1 – 0 PSV

22/09/19 ERE PSV 1 – 1 Ajax

27/07/19 SUC Ajax 2 – 0 PSV

Prediction: PSV 1-2 Ajax