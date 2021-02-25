ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa United driver, Kabiru Mohammed, who was abducted on Saturday when the players and officials of the team were robbed, has regained his freedom.

In a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Kabiru expressed deep appreciation for his release even as he thanked all those who facilitated his freedom after spending days with unidentified gunmen.

“I am free now from kidnappers, they just released me now… for the past six hours. I thank everybody that put hand for this matter. I thank God I am now free, I am in Anambra State. I thank God I am now free. Nagode Allah,” the Adamawa United driver said in the short video while he also expressed appreciation in his native language, Hausa.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to ascertain if a ransom was paid to facilitate the release of the Adamawa United driver were unsuccessful.

Initial reports indicated that kidnappers had demanded N50m when the driver was first abducted but they later lowered their demands to N1m.

Adamawa United, who are occupying the bottom of the Nigeria Professional Football League table, have been grappling with serious financial problems, that have affected their performance on the pitch as well.

Despite the attack at gunpoint around Benin – Ore Expressway on their way for their week 11 NPFL fixture against MFM FC in Lagos, Adamawa United still honoured the game at the Agege Stadium where they were beaten 2-0 by the Olukoya Boys.