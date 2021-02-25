ADVERTISEMENT

Five-time U-17 world champions and two-time African champions, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, begin the quest for a third continental title and a 13th trip to the World Cup finals with the team drawn in Group B alongside Congo, Tanzania and Algeria for next month’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, from which the four African qualifiers for the World Cup will be determined.

The draw ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Monotel Dar El Barka Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania, and it was conducted by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu.

The Fatai Amoo-led team qualified for the finals after reaching the final of the WAFU B U-17 Tournament staged in Togo last month, where they lost 2-3 to the Cote d’Ivoire team.

Host Morocco are drawn in Group A alongside Uganda, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire. Group B sees former champions, Nigeria, Congo, Tanzania and Algeria. In Group C, we have Cameroun, Senegal, Mali and South Africa.

The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco from March 13 to 31. Nigeria won the FIFA Cadet World Cup in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.