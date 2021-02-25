ADVERTISEMENT

Four-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Kano Pillars went top of the league table on Wednesday courtesy of a lone goal victory over Sunshine Stars.

Nyima Nwagua’s early goal ensured Pillars top the table with 23 points from 12 matches though Enyimba and Rivers United still have two games at hand.

In other matches, Nasarawa United and Plateau United recorded their biggest wins of the season on match-day 12.

Nasarawa United thrashed Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0 at the Lafia Township Stadium. Ikenna Ofor got the opening goal with a 30-yard strike on 10 minutes and a brace from Adamu Hassan in the 58th and 85th minutes sealed the convincing victory. The win moved Nasarawa United to fourth place with 20 points from 12 matches.

In Jos, Plateau United also scored three goals against jigawa Golden Stars. The defending champions took the lead through Oche Ochewechi’s individual strike in the sixth minute. Ibrahim Mustapha doubled their lead in the 21st minute and bagged his brace in the 43rd minute to seal the victory for Plateau United.

Elsewhere, Alao Danladi ensured Kwara United got a share of the spoils with Abia Warriors in Ilorin while Enyimba were denied the top place on the table by a 94th minute equaliser by Akwa United defender, David Philip.

Captain Augustine Oladapo gave Enyimba the lead in the 54th minute and the home side should have made sure of the points eight minutes from time when substitute Dare Olatunji shot wide as he went one-on-one with Akwa United goalkeeper. The People’s Elephant came to rue that miss with Philip’s late equaliser.

Meanwhile, Rivers United lost to Warri Wolves 1-0 at the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro Sports complex and it was Emeka Udo 67th minute goal that made the difference

Meanwhile, Katsina United will host MFM; Dakkada will travel to Imo to face Heartland while Adamawa United and Lobi Stars will battle it out on Thursday.

Results

Wikki 2-1 Rangers

Warri Wolves 1-0 Rivers United

Enyimba 1-1 Akwa United

Kwara United 1-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 3-0 Jigawa GS

Nasarawa United 3-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Kano Pillars 1-0 Sunshine Stars