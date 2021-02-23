Rivers United and Enyimba will return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on match-day 12, after their engagement on the continent.

The two teams clashed in the last round of qualifiers for a place in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage and Enyimba triumphed in the two-legged affair via penalty kicks, after the matches ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Rivers United will travel to Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro Sports Complex for a date against Warri Wolves on Wednesday, with other nine games to be played across the country in the NPFL midweek fixtures.

Warri Wolves suffered a heavy defeat in their last NPFL outing against Abia Warriors, where they lost 4-1 in Okigwe.

In head-to-head statistics, Rivers United have won all four NPFL matches against Warri Wolves and the Seasiders have only managed to score once in those four matches.

Enyimba, on the other hand, will host Akwa United at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. Akwa United will be going to Aba after a win against Plateau United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Other Games

In Ilorin, Kwara United will hope to maintain their lead at the top of the league table when they host Abia Warriors at the Kwara Township stadium.

This is on the back of suffering their first defeat in the league since January 10; when they lost 1-0 away to Enugu Rangers. It was the first loss in seven games.

In Kaduna, Kano Pillars will hope to quickly get back on the winning path, after losing 1-0 to Lobi Stars in Makurdi, when they host Gbenga Ogunbote’s Sunshine Stars.

Sunshine also need the three points after dropping points against Heartland FC in Akure last weekend. Their top goal-scorer, Sadeeq Yusuf, will come hunting for a ninth league goal.

Elsewhere, MFM will be in Katsina for a date with Katsina United while Dakkada FC will travel to Imo for a date with Heartland.

Full Fixtures

Enyimba v Akwa United

Plateau United v Jigawa Golden Stars

Nasarawa United v Ifeanyi Ubah

Katsina United v MFM FC

Adamawa United v Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars v Sunshine Stars

Heartland FC v Dakkada FC

ADVERTISEMENT

Wikki Tourists v Rangers International

Kwara United v Abia Warriors

Warri Wolves v Rivers United