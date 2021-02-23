Rivers United and Enyimba will return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on match-day 12, after their engagement on the continent.
The two teams clashed in the last round of qualifiers for a place in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage and Enyimba triumphed in the two-legged affair via penalty kicks, after the matches ended 1-1 on aggregate.
Rivers United will travel to Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro Sports Complex for a date against Warri Wolves on Wednesday, with other nine games to be played across the country in the NPFL midweek fixtures.
Warri Wolves suffered a heavy defeat in their last NPFL outing against Abia Warriors, where they lost 4-1 in Okigwe.
In head-to-head statistics, Rivers United have won all four NPFL matches against Warri Wolves and the Seasiders have only managed to score once in those four matches.
Enyimba, on the other hand, will host Akwa United at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. Akwa United will be going to Aba after a win against Plateau United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Other Games
In Ilorin, Kwara United will hope to maintain their lead at the top of the league table when they host Abia Warriors at the Kwara Township stadium.
This is on the back of suffering their first defeat in the league since January 10; when they lost 1-0 away to Enugu Rangers. It was the first loss in seven games.
In Kaduna, Kano Pillars will hope to quickly get back on the winning path, after losing 1-0 to Lobi Stars in Makurdi, when they host Gbenga Ogunbote’s Sunshine Stars.
READ ALSO: NPFL Round-Up: Nasarawa United extend unbeaten run with away win over Warri Wolves
Sunshine also need the three points after dropping points against Heartland FC in Akure last weekend. Their top goal-scorer, Sadeeq Yusuf, will come hunting for a ninth league goal.
Elsewhere, MFM will be in Katsina for a date with Katsina United while Dakkada FC will travel to Imo for a date with Heartland.
Full Fixtures
Enyimba v Akwa United
Plateau United v Jigawa Golden Stars
Nasarawa United v Ifeanyi Ubah
Katsina United v MFM FC
Adamawa United v Lobi Stars
Kano Pillars v Sunshine Stars
Heartland FC v Dakkada FC
Wikki Tourists v Rangers International
Kwara United v Abia Warriors
Warri Wolves v Rivers United
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post