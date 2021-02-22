ADVERTISEMENT

Two games and two wins for the Nigeria national women’s football team, the Super Falcons are roaring again after almost 18 months of inactivity.

The team is in Turkey participating in the annual Alanya Gold City Cup with the team under a new management team headed by Randy Waldrum.

The team started the tournament with a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow women’s team last Thursday and it was a goal from Chinwendu Ihezuo. That win got Waldrum’s tenure off to a winning start at the Emir Sports Complex

On Saturday, the Falcons followed up that victory with another 1-0 win over the Uzbekistan national women’s team at the Emirhan Sport Center Stadium.

The only goal was scored by Halimat Ayinde in the 47th minute with a sumptuous volley in the box after superb work down the right by Asisat Oshoala.

The next match for the team is against West African neighbours, Equatorial Guinea, on Tuesday, in their last round-robin match in the Alanya Gold City Cup.

Tuesday’s opponents, Equatorial Guinea, were beaten 5-0 in their first match and this was followed by another 2-0 loss to the CSKA Moscow women’s team.

The official Twitter handle of the Nigerian team revealed on Monday, “We had it light today: Recovery training, therapy ice bath for the ladies and a nourishing, muscle replenishing dinner.”