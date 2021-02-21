ADVERTISEMENT

Shola Shoretire, the teenage sensation of Nigerian descent, made his senior debut for Manchester United on Sunday night as the Red Devils hammered Newcastle United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The winger came on as an 89th-minute substitute for Marcus Rashford as he enjoyed a cameo role.

Shoretire, who turned 17 earlier this month, was handed his first professional contract last Monday after his impressive performances with the U23s.

Born in Newcastle to a Nigerian father, Shoretire has been with United since the age of 10, but he started his career at Newcastle United.

The youngster, according to Manchester Evening News, initially joined Manchester City’s academy before switching to United at the age of 10. Since then his career has been on an upward trajectory.

He had no impact on Sunday’s outcome as his senior colleagues got the job done.

Rashford, David James and Bruno Fernandes got a goal each as United maintain the second position behind City who have a 10-point cushion at the top of the log.

Pep Guardiola’s men earlier on Sunday beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates.

Arsenal have now lost their last four Premier League games against Manchester City without scoring a goal.

According to Opta Stats, this is the first time in their history they have failed to score in four consecutive home league games against an opponent.

Also on Sunday, Leicester City were in action away to Aston Villa and it was the Foxes that picked a 2-1 win at Villa Park.

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi who was in action for Leicester City received a first-half yellow card.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho suffered another London derby defeat as West Ham piped Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

While the Hammers are surprisingly occupying the fourth spot, Spurs are nine points adrift in the ninth position.