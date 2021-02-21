ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara United suffered their first defeat in the Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] since matchday three on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Chiamaka Madu gave the home team the lead and only goal of the encounter through a header in the 30th minute and just before the interval, Kwara United nearly equalised but Stephen Jude’s long range effort went out off the crossbar.

Kwara United’s last loss in the league was against Rivers United on January 10 when they were defeated 3-0.

With both Enyimba and Rivers United missing NPFL action because of their continental engagement, Kwara United retained their top spot with 21 points from 11 matches. The Kwara-based team continue to search for their first win away to Rangers in the league.

Other Games

In Akure, Sunshine Stars’ Sadeeq Yusuf’s eighth goal of the campaign, which came from the penalty spot, helped the Akure Gunners secure a point at home against Heartland.

The Naze Millionaires took the lead in the 17th minute when Paschal Eze rose highest to head home Chidera Eze’s cross.

Elsewhere, MFM picked their first win in seven games after defeating Adamawa United 2-0 at the Agege Stadium. Adeyinka Najeem’s beautiful long range effort gave the Olukoya Boys the lead in the 21st minute and three minutes later, Oladayo Alabi sealed the victory as he bagged his first NPFL goal.

A brace from Abia Warriors’ Godwin Abaje, and two other goals from Chukwuemeka Obioma and Paul Samson sank Warri Wolves 4-1 while Ifeanyi Ubah thrashed Katsina United 3-0.

On Saturday, Akwa United defeated Plateau United by a lone goal at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Results

Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0 Katsina United

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

MFM 2-0 Adamawa United

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Heartland

Abia Warriors 4-1 Warri Wolves

Akwa United 1-0 Plateau

Rangers 1-0 Kwara United