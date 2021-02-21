ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba International Football Club are through to the group stage of CAF Confederations Cup and the People’s Elephant sealed their berth in the group stage after defeating fierce rivals, Rivers United 5-4 on penalties at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday after the first and second legs had ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Enyimba won the first leg 1-0 in Aba, but Rivers United cancelled out the deficit in the return leg in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening. However, in the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Enyimba emerged 5-4 winners after it dragged into sudden death.

Enyimba had curtailed the Rivers United onslaught until the 43rd minute when Fortune Omoniwari’s broke the deadlock. Rivers United continued to take the game to Enyimba after the interval but couldn’t find a way past them.

The game, therefore, had to be decided on penalties and interestingly, Enyimba started on a shaky note; losing their first kick.

However, misses by Kunle Odunlami and Emmanuel Israel dashed Rivers United’s hope as they eventually lost 5-4 on penalties.

Enyimba will get to know their group opponents when the draw is conducted on Monday, while for Rivers United, they would have to switch their focus to the Nigeria Professional Football League where they are fifth on the log with 18 points but with two games in hand .