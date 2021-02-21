ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iwobi came on as an 86th minute substitute as Everton finally ended their Anfield hoodoo with a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Iwobi replaced Richardlison who set the tone with the opening goal in Saturday’s Merseyside Derby.

As captured by Opta stats, Richarlison’s third minute goal is Everton’s second-fastest Premier League goal scored against Liverpool, behind only Olivier Dacourt’s first minute strike in April 1999.

The Reds, despite having all the time in the world, ball possession and creating a lot of chances, failed to get the equaliser and were punished with another goal late in the second half.

This time it was Gylfi Sigurdsson who sealed victory from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

24 – Everton picked up their first win over Liverpool in 24 meetings in all competitions (D12 L11) – ending what was Liverpool’s longest ever unbeaten run against a single opponent. Finally. pic.twitter.com/fpEqMwX5Ki — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

Sigurdsson has scored five away goals against Liverpool in all competitions – more than he has away at any other opponent in his career in England.

For Liverpool, their title defence aspiration is all but over having lost four consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1923.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are also the first reigning top-flight champion to lose four consecutive home league games since Everton in the 1928-29 season.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea also recorded a disappointing result; drawing 1-1 away to Southampton.

The Blues came from behind to force the 1-1 draw with the Saints.

At Turf Moor, Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi was red carded for a deliberate handball which at the end helped West Bromwich Albion to a barren draw against Burnley.

The Baggies are still second from the bottom with 14 points from 25 games while Burnley are in the 15th position with 28 points.