Nigeria’s national women’s football team-the Super Falcons will seek another victory when they take on Uzbekistan’s women’s national team on Saturday.

This is after battling to a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow Ladies team on Thursday in their opener at the ongoing Turkish Women’s Tournament in the city of Antalya.

Chinwendu Ihezuo netted the only goal of the match at the Emir Sports Complex as the African champions earned their first win in their first game but with Uzbekistan crushing Equatorial Guinea 5-0, the Uzbeks led the group in the round-robin series.

Thursday’s outing was the first for the Super Falcons since being eliminated in the race for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics 16 months ago and many expect a more coordinated performance from the Nigerian Ladies.

Petite forward Francisca Ordega was outstanding in the game, dominated the play and created a hatful of chances.

However, going into Saturday’s tie against a potentially more formidable team, Ordega has appealed to all to tone down on their expectations as the Super Falcons are in a transitional state.

“I will appeal to Nigerians to keep supporting us. We desire more positivity and no negativity from them,” Ordega told Goal.

“This is a new team and a new coach. They should not expect too much from us, but we will not disappoint.”

“We will continue to do our best. Putting on the green and white is everyone’s dream. Whenever we put it on, we should always strive to give our all.

“Even if we lose, which will never be our intention, although I don’t pray we lose…, they should rather support us than criticise us. It will go a long way to help us get better,” she said.