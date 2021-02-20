ADVERTISEMENT

Players and officials of Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] side Adamawa United FC were robbed at gunpoint around Benin- Ore expressway on Friday night at about 11.45 pm on their way for their week 11 NPFL fixture against MFM FC in Lagos.

According to reports, the players lost their phones, feeding monies and other valuables as the gunmen ransacked the bus in which they were travelling.

The team’s driver was also reportedly abducted in the process and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Adamawa United are rooted to the bottom of the NPFL table and have endured a torrid season in the NPFL.

The cash-strapped club have struggled to honour their away and home matches, having adopted Gombe as venue for their home games with their original facility not approved by the League Management Company [LMC].

