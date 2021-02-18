ADVERTISEMENT

Two goals early in each half saw two-time champions Porto exact a surprising 2-1 win over Italian giants, Juventus on Wednesday night in Portugal. Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega scored early in each half, while Federico Chiesa scored the goal that likely kept Juventus in the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his 134 UCL goals in his native Portugal while the defensive duo of Alex Sandro and Danilo could not shine on their return to the Estadio do Dragao.

Calamity was swift as Rodrigo Bentancur’s insipid back pass to Wojciech Szczesny was pounced on by Mehdi Taremi to give the Portuguese team the lead less than a minute into the match.

Despite having more ball possession, Juventus were not coordinated in the final third, which meant Porto goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin, had little to do in goal, as the Pepe-led defence protected him very well.

Nigerian defender, Zaidu Sanusi, was a rock in the left back position for Porto as he was decisive and almost nullified the threat of Federico Chiesa. Andrea Pirlo had to make an early substitution as Giorgio Chiellini went off injured in the Merih Demiral in the 35th minute.

Moussa Marega scored two minutes into the second as Wilson Manafa provided the assist, but Juventus got one back with eight minutes left as Federico Chiesa controlled a side-footed finish to cut the deficit.

Ronaldo thought the referee should have awarded him a penalty in the fourth minute of added time when Sanusi crashed into him as he controlled the ball in the box, but Carlos Del Cerro did not agree.

In Spain, Sevilla scored first through Suso, but Dortmund replied thrice in that first half-scoring through Mahmoud Dahoud and a brace from Erling Braut Haaland. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla’s second in the 84th minute as the home side piled forward to snatch an unlikely equaliser.