Moffi courts Rohr’s attention with his brace

Terem Moffi is grabbing the right headlines for Lorient in the French Ligue 1 and his brace on Sunday, away to Monaco at the Stade Louis II, gave him a place in the Ligue 1 team of the week.

Moffi, 21, scored the opener in the seventh minute from the penalty spot and completed his brace on 62 minutes to give relegation-threatened Lorient the lead again before Wissam Ben Yedder pulled Monaco level in the third minute of added-on time.

He has now scored eight league goals in 18 appearances after last summer’s move from Belgian side, Kortrijk.

Lorient stay 17th-just a point above 18th-placed Nantes. Lorient will need more goals from their young Nigerian to keep their Ligue 1 status.

Maja scores brace on full Fulham debut

Josh Maja made it happen for Fulham on Sunday as his brace on full debt for the London side ensured a first win for Scott Parker since November 30 when they beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Maja started in place of Alexander Mitrovic and Ivan Cavaleiro, and the 22-year-old grabbed his chance with two well-taken goals in the second half.

As per whoscored, Maja despite his 73 minutes, was the match’s best performer with a score rating of 7.8. He had three shots and a 94% success pass rate. In just 84 minutes, across two matches, Maja has matched the goal tally of Mitrovic, and just one behind Ademola Lookman and Cavaleiro’s tally of three league goals.

Fulham remain 18th but are now upwardly mobile with 18 points from 23 matches.

Simon scores for relegation-threatened Nantes

Moses Simon was thrust forward for Nantes in a 4-4-2 formation away to Angers last Sunday at the Stade Raymond-Kopa and he responded with the first goal in a 3-1 win.

The win was the first for relegation-threatened Nantes since November 8, when they beat Lorient 2-0 away from home.

Nantes are 18th on the 20-team league table and have 22 points from 25 matches.

It was Simon’s third league goal of the season after making 20 appearances.

Sekidika announces Konyaspor arrival with a goal

Jesse Sekidika is getting the taste for goals after scoring his second league goal for new club, Konyaspor, whom he joined in the January transfer window from Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old scored his first Super Lig goal for Galatasaray against Denizlispor on January 20, and he repeated the feat against the same club on Sunday in a 2-0 win.

Sekidika started the encounter and scored in the 80th minute with a tap in and was substituted with two minutes left on the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has scored two goals in nine league appearances this season as Konyaspor remain in 13th place with 27 points from 23 matches in the 21-team league.