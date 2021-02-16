Barcelona v PSG @Nou Camp @9pm on Feb.16

The match-up between Barcelona and PSG in 2017 is one collectors’ memory item. After a Valentines’ Day massacre in Paris, Neymar instigated a 6-1 comeback for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

On Tuesday, Neymar will be visibly absent from the PSG team as they travel to face Barcelona in the first leg of a round of 16 UEFA Champions League match.

Last season’s finalist, PSG, under new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, want to make another journey to the final as they seek to create history but the Lionel Messi-led Catalan side who will do everything they can to make sure they do not end this season empty-handed as they did last season.

PSG have a few injuries apart from Neymar-Angel di Maria is out and so is Rafinha and Juan Bernat while Gerard Pique handed Barcelona a boost by returning to training even though this match could be too early for a comeback.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-L-W-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

08/03/17 UCL Barcelona 6 – 1 PSG

14/02/17 UCL PSG 4 – 0 Barcelona

21/04/15 UCL Barcelona 2 – 0 PSG

15/04/15 UCL PSG 1 – 3 Barcelona

10/12/14 UCL Barcelona 3 – 1 PSG

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 PSG

RB Leipzig v Liverpool Puskas Arena, Budapest @9pm on Feb.16

Because of COVID-19 protocols on travel, RB Leipzig cannot host Liverpool in Germany, so this first leg will be held in Romania with Liverpool in need of a quick pick up after three consecutive losses.

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, said Tuesday’s encounter is another chance to start again. “It’s a new opportunity, a new challenge. We’ve got to go out there and give 100 percent, we’re ready to give 100 percent to get a positive result against a very good side.”

And Julian Nagelsmann, the Leipzig manager, who wants his team to play the press like Jurgen Klopp’s team knows the UCL is where Liverpool will want to make amends this season.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Nagelsmann said, “They [Liverpool] have written off the Premier League title and will go into the Champions League with full vigour.”

Konrad Laimer and Benjamin Henrichs are unavailable for the German side while Klopp is battling a plethora of injuries and absences that now include James Milner and Fabinho, and they join Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Ben Davies, and Joel Matip on the sidelines.

Current Form: RB Leipzig [W-W-W-W-L]; Liverpool [L-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

First meeting in history

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Liverpool

FC Porto v Juventus @Estadio do Dragao @9pm on Feb.17

Juventus have a track record of never losing to Porto and they return to Portugal with Portugal’s most famous son, Cristiano Ronaldo, in tow.

Porto have drawn their last four matches and fallen off the pace in the league, trailing Sporting Lisbon by 10 points.

Juventus find themselves in the same boat as they sit third in Serie A, seven points off Inter Milan, but the big-eared trophy is the principal reason they brought in Ronaldo and losing to a team from Portugal was not on that script.

Unbelievably, Porto have the same number of triumphs, two in the UCL, as Juventus-something Andrea Pirlo will do his best to correct this season.

Current Form: FC Porto [D-D-D-D-W]; Juventus [L-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

4/03/17 UCL Juventus 1 – 0 FC Porto

22/02/17 UCL FC Porto 0 – 2 Juventus

22/10/01 UCL Juventus 3 – 1 FC Porto

09/10/01 UCL FC Porto 0 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: FC Porto 1-2 Juventus

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund @Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan @9pm on Feb.17

Sevilla are in good form with five straight victories with the purchase of Papu Gomez from Atalanta in January.

They will fancy their chances against a Dortmund side who are looking out of sorts and new manager, Edin Terzic, has called on the older heads in the team to guide the team in this time. “When things don’t go well, we have to stick together like a family. We are a team that’s going in the same direction, but of course the experienced players have more of a duty to lead than our players who are 16 or 17.”

When Dortmund’s goal machine, Erling Braut Haaland started missing from the penalty spot, then there is a crisis brewing. Sevilla are not only winning, but they are keeping clean sheets. The last time they conceded a goal was to Alaves on January 19.

Terzic will be without Dan-Axel Zagadou and Thomas Meunier are out, but 35-year-old Lukasz Piszczek is doubtful while Sevilla have doubts over Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, and Oscar Rodriguez.

Current Form: Sevilla [W-W-W-W-W]; Dortmund [D-L-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

15/12/10 UEL Sevilla 2 – 2 Dortmund

30/09/10 UEL Dortmund 0 – 1 Sevilla

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Dortmund