Six match-day 10 matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) games were played across various match venues on Sunday.

Kwara United went top of the log after beating Dakkada 3-0 at the Kwara Township Stadium.

Wasiu Alalade gave the harmony boys the lead in the 14th minute after scoring from the follow-up after Dakkada goalkeeper kept out the initial attempt from Taiwo Salaudeen.

Kwara United doubled their lead in the 72nd minute from Michael Ohanu’s volley, and 10 minutes to the end of regulation time, Alao Danbani added the gloss on the win for the Harmony boys.

The victory ensured Kwara United went top the league with 21 points, the same as Enyimba, who were not in league action because of their CAF Confederation group stage qualifying match against Rivers United. Dakkada are now down to 10th place on the table.

Other games

In Lafia, Nasarawa United returned to winning ways after beating Akwa United 2-1. Adamu Hassan gave the home side the lead in the 55th minute.

Ndifreke Effiong levelled in the 63rd minute to bag his seventh goal of the season but Ebuka Anaekwe ensured victory for the home side in the last minute of the game.

Elsewhere, struggling MFM suffered another defeat in Kaduna as a last minute goal from Umar Hassan ensured Kano pillars defeated the Lagos-based side. Samuel Kalu’s goal made the difference in Katsina as Katsina United defeated Jigawa Golden Stars.

Wikki Tourists and Sunshine Stars shared the spoils in a goalless draw while Adamawa United and Ifeanyi Ubah settled for a 1-1 result.

On Monday, Abia Warriors and Rangers will battle it out in an Oriental derby while Heartland host Lobi Stars.

Scores

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Akwa Utd

Katsina Utd 1-0 Jigawa GS

Adamawa Utd 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

Wikki 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara Utd 3-0 Dakkada