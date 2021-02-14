ADVERTISEMENT

The following are results from the first six matches in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league which were played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.

What would have been the seventh result from a Group C match between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa was not played and CAF did not give any reason for this.

However, here are the results of matches played.

On Friday

Group A

AS Vita Club, DR Congo 0-1 Simba, Tanzania

Group D

Zamalek, Egypt 0-0 MC Alger, Algeria.

On Saturday,

Group B

TP Mazembe, DR Congo 0-0 Belouizdad, Algeria

Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa 2-0 Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan

Group C

Horoya, Guinea 2-0 Petro de Luanda, Angola

Group D

Espérance Sportive de Tunis 2-1 Teungueth, Senegal

The next set of matches will be played on February 23 and 24.

In the group stage, each group will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.

In the parallel play-off stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia defeated AS Kigali of Rwanda 4–1.

The other set of play-off matches will be played on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

(PANA/NAN)