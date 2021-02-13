ADVERTISEMENT

Wilfred Ndidi put up another sterling display on Saturday as Leicester City came from behind to beat Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

Brendan Rodgers’ men with the three points went momentarily second on the table behind Manchester City, before Manchester United play their match away to West Brom on Sunday.

Ndidi was in action from start to finish against the champions’ and posted impressive statistics from the crucial game. The Nigerian midfielder, according to Squawka Football, had the most ball recoveries in a single match in the Premier League this season.

Wilfred Ndidi made more ball recoveries (19) in a single match than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season. Putting in a shift against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/bXC5CDs0Fg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

Squawka wrote: “Wilfred Ndidi made more ball recoveries (19) in a single match than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season”.

Aside from his impressive number of ball recoveries, Ndidi also had 68 touches, contested 21 duels, created two chances and also had an assist in the comeback win.

Wilfred Ndidi's game by numbers vs. Liverpool: 68 touches

21 duels contested

19 ball recoveries

12 duels won

6 aerials won

5 tackles

5 clearances

3 interceptions

3 blocks

2 chances created

1 assist A ridiculous shift against the reigning PL champs. pic.twitter.com/KnRBzljZZm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

After his five-star performance, Ndidi was quick to go to his Twitter handle to celebrate as he wrote: “King power stays blue”. The short statement drew a lot of reactions from fans who remain fascinated with the Nigerian midfielder’s superlative performances.

King power stays blue 💙🦊 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) February 13, 2021

Saturday’s performance further highlights just how Ndidi is crucial to Rodgers’ Leicester City team and why his absence for any reason is always felt by the Foxes.

With injuries keep punctuating his games lately, Ndidi has just been able to play just half of the 24 league games Leicester City has played so far this season; scoring one goal.

Leicester City lost just twice in the 12 games in which Ndidi featured in.