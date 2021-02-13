Enyimba v Rivers United @Enyimba International Stadium @4pm on Feb.14

There is no love lost between Enyimba and Rivers United as they go head-to-head for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup on Valentines’ Day.

The last time these two teams met was more than a year ago, which Enyimba won 1-0 and Rivers United have not won or scored in their last two visits to Aba.

There is a great incentive for players and coaches of Rivers United as Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised the team N20 million if they beat Enyimba on Sunday. “Win Enyimba FC in Aba, get N20 million. Every away win attracts N10 million,” he said as reported by NAN.

Rivers United manager, Stanley Eguma, told the Punch on Friday, “I know the game against Enyimba will be tough, they have won the CAF Champions League twice, and notwithstanding their relegation to the Confederation Cup this season, I believe they have the experience to pose a big threat to us.”

And Enyimba will be a big threat as they have shown by winning four of their last five matches and the return to goal scoring form of Tosin Omoyele.

Current Form: Enyimba [L-W-W-W-W]; Rivers United [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

12/12/19 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Rivers United

08/05/19 NPF Rivers United 1 – 0 Enyimba

03/02/19 NPF Enyimba 2 – 0 Rivers United

28/01/18 NPF Rivers United 1 – 1 Enyimba

20/08/17 NPF Rivers United 2 – 1 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2-0 Rivers United

Man. City v Tottenham @Etihad Stadium @6:30pm on Feb.13

Will Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City continue their record-breaking run or will Jose Mourinho bring his gravitas to the Etihad and stop City in their tracks.

City are on a 14-match winning run, scoring 40 goals and conceding just five while Tottenham are in dire straits with many players not playing to optimum, especially the case of Gareth Bale, whose return to Spurs should have lifted the team.

But if City have a bogey team in the EPL, it will be Spurs, unbeaten in their last three EPL matches against the Cityzens.

The defensive solidity City have enjoyed could be disrupted with the injury to Ruben Dias while there are also doubts on the availability of Rodrigo and Fernandinho.

For Tottenham, the challenges run deeper with just one win in their last five and the absences of stellar performers like Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, who are still out injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Mourinho has even admitted that his preferred centre back, Eric Dier, is suffering from a lack of confidence and in his absence, Spurs conceded five goals to Everton in the FA Cup.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Tottenham [L-W-L-L-L]

Head-to-head

21/11/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

02/02/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

17/08/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

20/04/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Tottenham

17/04/19 UCL Man. City 4 – 3 Tottenham

Prediction: Man. City 3-0 Tottenham

Napoli v Juventus @Estadio Diego Armando Maradona @6pm on Feb.13

There is growing pressure on coach Gennaro Gattuso but he is not helped by the number of injuries in his squad-Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, and Elseid Hysaj will be unavailable.

For Andrea Pirlo, his Juventus team is gradually getting in shape as they motor up the table, with seven points of table leaders, AC Milan and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the goal scorers’ chart with 16 goals.

Napoli need their Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, to quickly get up to speed as they try to rescue a floundering season, which needs to end with at least a Champions League spot, though they are just three points off the last Champions League place, with a game in hand, away to Juventus.

Current Form: Napoli [L-L-D-W-W]; Juventus [D-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

20/01/21 SUC Juventus 2 – 0 Napoli

17/06/20 COI Napoli 0 – 0 Juventus

26/01/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus

31/08/19 SEA Juventus 4 – 3 Napoli

03/03/19 SEA Napoli 1 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Napoli 1-3 Juventus

Leicester City v Liverpool @King Power Stadium @1:30pm on Feb.13

Liverpool and Leicester are direct competitors for one of the champion League slots and the battle just intensifies on Saturday when the two teams, separated by three points clash at the King Power Stadium.

But if ever there was a good time to face Liverpool, this moment is it for Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City team.

The Foxes have been unable to hunt down the Reds in the EPL since February 2017 when they won 3-1, courtesy of a brace from Jamie Vardy and the third from Danny Drinkwater.

Vardy is still around and played 62 minutes against Brighton on Wednesday, while Jurgen Klopp has had the entire week to prepare this game, even though his team is still decimated by injuries to many of his key players.

Mohamed Salah has scored 16 times this season, but Klopp needs more goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Current Form: Leicester [W-D-W-L-D]; Liverpool [L-L-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

22/11/20 PRL Liverpool 3 – 0 Leicester City

26/12/19 PRL Leicester City 0 – 4 Liverpool

05/10/19 PRL Liverpool 2 – 1 Leicester City

30/01/19 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Leicester City

01/09/18 PRL Leicester City 1 – 2 Liverpool

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool