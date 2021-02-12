ADVERTISEMENT

Bundesliga record champions, Bayern Munich, on Thursday night claimed the FIFA Club World Cup and cemented their place in footballing history.

The Bavarians with their latest success have matched Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona who won a historic sextuple of titles. Bayern won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup, Germany Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup, and now the Club World Cup.

Benjamin Pavard scored the all-important goal in the second half of Thursday’s final against Mexican side Tigres to win the Club World Cup.

The Bundesliga giants are now undisputed champions of Germany, Europe and the World. Before Thursday night’s feat, Barcelona were the only team ever to hold all six titles at the same time before.

To everyone in our FC Bayern family, this wouldn't have been possible without you! Sextuple winners together ❤️#MiaSanChampi6ns pic.twitter.com/i6wv2WgXDp — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 11, 2021

Guardiola’s legendary team in 2009 emerged winners of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

That squad is now frequently talked about among the greatest ever to play football. Bayern had almost matched them once before, between 2012 and 2013.

Jupp Heynckes’ team won the quadruple in 2012-13 before following up with the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup under Guardiola the following season, but they didn’t hold all six titles at once as they lost the 2013 DFL-Supercup to Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, African champions, Al Ahly, stunned Brazilian giants Palmeiras to win the third-place play-off of the Club World Cup in a penalty shoot-out also on Thursday.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went straight to penalties and Al Ahly captain Mohamed El-Shenawy saved the final spot-kick from former Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo to seal a 3-2 shoot-out victory.

The defeat was a disappointing one for the South American champions Palmeiras, who beat Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores at the end of January.

Al Ahly lost 2-0 to eventual champions Bayern in Monday’s semi-final, thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals.

Nigeria’s Junior Ajayi was in action for Al Ahly and scored a goal that was disallowed.