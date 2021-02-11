ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho was the Leicester City hero on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium as he scored in the fourth minute of added-on time to give the Foxes a 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker was introduced for a top marksman, Jamie Vardy, after 62 minutes as the two Premier League sides were locked at 0-0. Both Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi returned after brief injury spells to start the fifth-round encounter.

Brendan Rodgers made changes to the side that could only pick a point against away to Wolves on Sunday. Apart from Vardy and Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas, and Cengiz Under while Vontae Daley-Campbell was handed his Leicester debut.

Graham Potter also named a much-changed side. Michal Karbownik, Jakub Moder, and Percy Tau were given rare starts and they looked the better side until they switched off for the Leicester corner kick that led to Iheanacho’s goal.

The Nigerian has now scored in three of the four competitions he has played in this season-the Europa League, EPL, League Cup, and in the FA Cup.

In another of the FA Cup third-round matches on Wednesday was a thriller at Goodison Park between Everton and Tottenham. The Toffees finally ran out 5-4 winners after extra time after the pulsating match had ended 4-4 in full time.

Spurs opened the scoring after two minutes through centre back Davinson Sanchez and Jose Mourinho’s looked in control until a seven-minute spell late in the first half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised in the 36th minute; Richarlison gave Everton the lead two minutes after and Gylfi Sigurdsson got the third from the penalty spot with two minutes left on the first-half clock.

Erik Lamela reduced the deficit for Spurs in the second minute of added-on time to make the scores 3-2 at the interval. Sanchez scored Spurs’ equaliser from another corner kick in the 57th minute. Richarlison then got his brace and gave Everton the lead on 68 minutes only for substitute Harry Kane to head in the equaliser with seven minutes left on the clock.

Another substitute, Bernard then smashed in the winner in the seventh minute of the first half of extra time.

In the post-match interview, Mourinho explained that mistakes by his side led to the defeat. “We had the ball; we created, we had great movement, scored goals. Great character to fight against but goals only win games if you don’t make so many mistakes. We were the best team, winning 1-0; then in five minutes it was a mistake, mistake, mistake; goal, goal, goal.”

The quarter-final draw will be made on Thursday and will be conducted before the last match of the fifth round between Barnsley and Chelsea.