Manchester United and Championship side AFC Bournemouth have both qualified for the quarter-final stage of the English FA Cup.

United edged West Ham by a lone goal after being dragged into extra time while Bournemouth stunned Premier League side, Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay was the United hero. McTominay came on for Nemanja Matic in the 73rd minute and scored the all-important goal in the 97th minute to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side progress into the quarter-final phase of the FA Cup.

The goal scored by the 24-year-old defensive midfielder was his seventh in 30 appearances for United this season in all competitions.

Scott McTominay scores for a 3rd successive game for @ManUtd He has 6️⃣ goals in his last 9️⃣ apps at Old Trafford – as many goals as Anthony Martial (4) & Edinson Cavani (2) combined at Old Trafford this season pic.twitter.com/YO6NsDA8uN — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 9, 2021

This is the same number of goals he managed in his 84 previous Manchester United appearances prior to the 2020/21 season.

In the other fifth round tie, Bournemouth secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for just the second time in the club’s 122-year history by beating Burnley 2-0.

The only other time the Championship team Bournemouth were in the last eight of the world’s oldest club knock-out competition was in the 1956-57 season.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring from close range in the 21st minute and Junior Stanislas added a second for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to see off a depleted Burnley side at Turf Moor.

With defending champions Arsenal already out, the likes of United and Manchester City will fancy their chances of claiming the coveted silverware.

Meanwhile, Nigerian players like Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi are expected to be in action as Everton take on Tottenham Hotspur while Leicester City will be battling it out with Brighton on Wednesday.