The sports fraternity in Nigeria has been thrown into a fresh round of mourning as the death of former Super Eagles defender Yisa Sofoluwe has been announced.

At the time of his passing, Sofoluwe was 53 years of age.

The Punch had reported the former left-back was initially diagnosed of mild cerebral atrophy at the Prince and Life Medical Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos, but was moved to LUTH last Friday after his medical condition worsened.

However, close friends of the former Nigeria International defender confirmed late Tuesday night that the man fondly called the ‘Dean of Defence’ lost the battle to stay alive.

“We lost a gem again in the legendary Yisa Otobo Shofoluwe minister of defence rest in peace,” former star player of Stationery Stores and friend to Sofoluwe, Taiwo Oloyede said Tuesday night

Sofoluwe had 40 appearances for the national team in which he scored once.

He was a member of the Eagles squads which reached the final of the 1984 and 1988 AFCON tournaments.

Sofoluwe’s death comes a few days after that of another former Nigeria International Joe Erico.