The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved against the return of its embattled President Ahmad Ahmad for next month’s presidential polls in Morocco.

Though the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had provisionally suspended Ahmad’s ban by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), latest developments indicate that the 61-year old still has more hurdles to cross in his bid to regain the CAF presidency.

The Madagascan official, found guilty by FIFA for financial misconduct and banned for five years last November, still harbours ambitions of a return to CAF’s highest office.

However the African News Agency, CAJ reports that the CAF Executive Committee ,in an about-turn, insisted that FIFA has the final say on the matter.

With FIFA unlikely to rescind its decision to ban Ahmad, it appears the 61-year-old’s prospects of leading the organisation, and the automatic rule as FIFA’s vice-president will have to be forfeited.

The CAF Exco met at a heated meeting in Cameroon at the weekend where the board decided to ignore the independent Governance Committee’s advice to restore Ahamd for next month’s polls.

The Exco opted to rely on FIFA’s position on the matter, which at the moment, is a ban.

The meeting in Cameroon was Ahmad’s first official event since his ban by FIFA last November. He is reported to have “left the meeting in a huff while his candidacy was under discussion.”

Ahmad also lost in his attempts to have the March 12 polls postponed. A postponement could have bought the beleaguered executive, found guilty of breaching FIFA’s Code of Ethics, some time.

It is believed a majority of the CAF Exco want Ahmad to excuse himself from the election.

Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Motsepe (South Africa), Augustin Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) are the quartet in the running for the polls.