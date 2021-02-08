The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday nine games were across various match venues on Sunday, with Heartland securing their first away win of the season and as well Kwara United, bagging away victory.

Fidelis Ilechukwu returned to the soccer temple to defeat his former employers, 2-1, to hand the Olukoya Boys their first home defeat of the season. This was a first for Heartland, as they had lost in all their previous three visits to play MFM in Lagos.

Heartland scored in the seventh minutes after Emmanuel Adachi converted from the spot. The Naze Millionaires kept threatening the defense of MFM as they pushed to get the second goal before halftime, but they went into the interval leading by that lone goal.

There was a triple substitution for MFM at half time and they got the reward with an equaliser in the 49th minute through Muyiwa Balogun, who headed in from a Michael Mbonu cross.

However, Ilechukwu and his Heartland side were not to be denied a first away victory of the 2021 NPFL season as Jimoh Gbadamosi’s superb strike sealed the victory for Heartland to take all three points and inflict on MFM their first home loss of the season.

Other Games

In Akure, Kwara United picked an away win to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in the league. Sunshine Stars started brightly, and they scored the opener through Sadeeq Yusuf-his seventh goal of the season, and it was a terrific finish from an acute angle.

Ten minutes after Adeshina Gata drew the visitors level and Jude Steven sealed the away victory in 84th minutes. That victory in Akure is the second away win for the Afonja Warriors.

At the Nest of champions in Uyo, Akwa United thrashed Katsina United by three goals to nil to move into fifth place on the NPFL table. A Ndifreke Effiong brace and a goal from Charles Atshimene gave the Uyo-based side the victory.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars and Wikki Tourist shared the spoils in Makurdi, while Jigawa Golden Stars defeated relegation-threatened and cash-strapped Adamawa United 1-0.

In the early Kick off, Enyimba recorded her seventh win of the season to maintain the gap at the top of the table at three points. Rivers United can take back second place with a win when they host Nasarawa United on Monday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Results

MFM FC 1-2 Heartland FC

Sunshine Stars 1-2 Kwara United

Akwa Utd 3-0 Katsina United

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Adamawa United

Lobi Stars 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Rangers 1-0 Warri Wolves

Dakkada FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 2-1 Plateau United

