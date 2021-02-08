The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday nine games were across various match venues on Sunday, with Heartland securing their first away win of the season and as well Kwara United, bagging away victory.
Fidelis Ilechukwu returned to the soccer temple to defeat his former employers, 2-1, to hand the Olukoya Boys their first home defeat of the season. This was a first for Heartland, as they had lost in all their previous three visits to play MFM in Lagos.
Heartland scored in the seventh minutes after Emmanuel Adachi converted from the spot. The Naze Millionaires kept threatening the defense of MFM as they pushed to get the second goal before halftime, but they went into the interval leading by that lone goal.
There was a triple substitution for MFM at half time and they got the reward with an equaliser in the 49th minute through Muyiwa Balogun, who headed in from a Michael Mbonu cross.
However, Ilechukwu and his Heartland side were not to be denied a first away victory of the 2021 NPFL season as Jimoh Gbadamosi’s superb strike sealed the victory for Heartland to take all three points and inflict on MFM their first home loss of the season.
Other Games
In Akure, Kwara United picked an away win to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in the league. Sunshine Stars started brightly, and they scored the opener through Sadeeq Yusuf-his seventh goal of the season, and it was a terrific finish from an acute angle.
ALSO READ: NPFL Preview: Ex-MFM manager returns to Lagos with Heartland
Ten minutes after Adeshina Gata drew the visitors level and Jude Steven sealed the away victory in 84th minutes. That victory in Akure is the second away win for the Afonja Warriors.
At the Nest of champions in Uyo, Akwa United thrashed Katsina United by three goals to nil to move into fifth place on the NPFL table. A Ndifreke Effiong brace and a goal from Charles Atshimene gave the Uyo-based side the victory.
Elsewhere, Lobi Stars and Wikki Tourist shared the spoils in Makurdi, while Jigawa Golden Stars defeated relegation-threatened and cash-strapped Adamawa United 1-0.
In the early Kick off, Enyimba recorded her seventh win of the season to maintain the gap at the top of the table at three points. Rivers United can take back second place with a win when they host Nasarawa United on Monday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.
Results
MFM FC 1-2 Heartland FC
Sunshine Stars 1-2 Kwara United
Akwa Utd 3-0 Katsina United
Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Adamawa United
Lobi Stars 0-0 Wikki Tourists
Rangers 1-0 Warri Wolves
Dakkada FC 2-1 Abia Warriors
Enyimba 2-1 Plateau United
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post