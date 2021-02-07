ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United blew a two-goal lead to settle for a 3-3 draw in their English Premier League tie against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The equaliser was a kick in the gut as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the fifth minute of added time.

Marcus Rashford sent a pinpoint cross to Edinson Cavani to head past Robin Olsen in the 24th minute, and Bruno Fernandes scored the second with a quite majestic shot as he looped his effort over Olsen and the ball went in off the post.

The Red Devils were hit with a thigh injury to Paul Pogba in the 34th minute. The French midfielder had to go off for Fred. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team went into the interval with the comfortable two-goal lead and a share of the top spot with Manchester City on 47 minutes.

However, the Toffees mounted a fightback in the second half. Abdoulaye Doucoure got Carlo Ancelotti’s team back in the game when he pounced on a rebound after David de Gea had saved initially from Calvert-Lewin. James Rodriguez got the equaliser with a great shot from inside the box after a gorgeous control of a pass from Doucoure.

However, United retook the lead when Scott McTominay’s tame goal-bound header went in off the post with the Everton goalkeeper slipping at a very crucial time. At that point, United were again joint-top, but still Everton came back.

Alex Iwobi came on in the 75th minute for Tom Davies. Everton threw all they had at United and their effort was rewarded with a late equaliser through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s left-footed finish in added time. The Red Devils are on 45 points after 23 games, while Pep Guardiola’s men are on 47 points despite having two games in hand.

Everton, with the point from Old Trafford, took their tally to 37 points after 21 games.

In the other games played on Saturday, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at Villa Park while Burnley and Brighton played a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. At Craven Cottage, Ola Aina was missing, but Josh Maja made his debut from the substitutes’ bench as Fulham got their ninth draw of the campaign.

There were however plenty goals at St James Park where Newcastle United edged Southampton 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Results

Aston Villa 1 – 0 Arsenal

Burnley 1 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 3 – 2 Southampton

Fulham 0 – 0 West Ham United

Manchester United 3 – 3 Everton