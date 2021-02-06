The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day nine games will take place across the country this weekend. One of the matches, scheduled for the Agege Stadium in Lagos sees the return of Fidelis Ilechukwu, who is leading Heartland FC to Lagos to tackle MFM, a side he spent 13 years with.

Ilechukwu solidified MFM’s presence in the top division for two seasons before seeking greener pastures to join Imo State based club Heartland last season.

Going into this tie, MFM, the Olukoya Boys occupy 13th position on the NPFL log with 10 points comprising two wins, two loses and four draws while the Naze Millionaires are currently in 18th place on the log with seven points for five loses, two wins and one draw.

In head-to-head encounters, MFM and Heartland have played five matches with MFM having the edge with three wins, a draw and one loss. Also, Lagos has not been a good hunting ground for Heartland, as they have lost in all their previous visits to the Agege Stadium.

PREMIUM TIMES will serve live updates from the game billed to kickoff 4 p.m. at on Sunday

Other games

Apart from the clash in Lagos, there are other interesting fixtures in the NPFL this weekend. In Port Harcourt, Rivers United will hope to go back to the top of the table when they host Nasarawa United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Last time out Rivers United suffered a defeat against Katsina United while Nasarawa United lost at home to Enyimba in midweek games. The Port Harcourt based club currently sit second behind Enyimba with 15 points from eight matches while Nasarawa United are in sixth position with 14 points.

In Aba, Enyimba will want to consolidate their second away win in the last four when they host defending champions Plateau United at the Enyimba stadium. Enyimba are top of the table with 18 points-six wins and two loses while Plateau currently occupy 10th place on the log with 11 points after suffering a defeat to Warri Wolves in one of the midweek fixtures.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars will chase the maximum points at stake in a tough encounter against Kwara United at Akure Township stadium, Akure. The Owena Waves and the Afonja Warriors have played 17 matches so far with eight wins for Sunshine, Kwara United winning four times while there have been five drawn games.

Uyo will also be agog for the Akwa United versus Katsina United encounter, Ifeanyi Ubah will host Kano Pillars while Warri Wolves will travel to Enugu for a date with Rangers.

Fixtures

Rivers United v Nasarawa United

Enyimba v Plateau United

Akwa United v Katsina united

Jigawa Golden Stars v Adamawa united

Ifeanyi Ubah v Kano Pillars

MFM v Heartland

Lobi Stars v Wikki Tourists

Sunshine Stars v Kwara United

Dakkada vs Abia Warriors

Rangers vs Warri Wolves