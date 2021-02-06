ADVERTISEMENT

The record was 68 matches unbeaten until Burnley came along on January 21; that unlikely home defeat was quickly followed by Brighton, who breached the Anfield fortress on Wednesday.

Now the only record to flaunt against a high-flying City side is being unbeaten by the Cityzens at Anfield in 17 years. But will that be enough?

Injuries and absences

Serious injuries to many first-teamers has affected Liverpool’s season, with between four to eight first-team players set to miss the clash against City on Sunday. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, with Sadio Mane is still doubtful despite training on Friday while City have kept their juggernaut rolling without Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Nathan Ake. Praises should be afforded to Jurgen Klopp for being in this position with the enforced absences of Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip-his three main central defenders, though replacing these players with central midfielders has taken something away from this Liverpool team.

History of the match

City have not won at Anfield since 1993 but they will believe they have as good a chance to rewrite this record on Sunday with a purring attack and a solid rearguard. The first match between them happened in 1896, a Division 2 encounter.

While Liverpool have been permanent Anfield occupiers from their early days, City have moved around. From Hyde Park, they moved to Maine Road, before finally settling at the City of Manchester Stadium in 2003. They have played each other 169 times with Liverpool boasting 80 wins to City’s 46.

Player Transfers

One player who continues to divide opinions, especially across Anfield, is Raheem Sterling. The Liverpool Academy graduate made a £51 million move to City in 2015 and he has won two league titles in his time in Manchester. Dietmar Hamann played six seasons for Liverpool and had agreed a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2006, but the former Germany international changed his mind and moved to Manchester City instead.

The great Matt Busby, who is legendary for his work at Manchester United, played for Manchester City from 1928 to 1935, before making a £8,000 move to join Liverpool. Other players like Nicolas Anelka, Kolo Toure, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Mario Balotelli, Daniel Sturridge, and Craig Bellamy, had great stints at both clubs.

Managers’ Quotable Quote

”The reason is that we were not fresh enough, it’s not mental. I was not happy with using the word but wanted to make sure that it was not only the legs [I spoke about] because there are other things as well. We have to prove that we can get freshness back and we will, but for that moment we didn’t have enough time obviously because everybody could see it then on the pitch.” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

“I want to see my team go to Anfield and try to win the game, like day one since we were together. We go there to win the game, not draw. We want to win the game. They are always a top team. They still have a top squad, they know the process, skills, methodology, they are aggressive. They will be more aggressive than ever; they rest after Brighton. They recover and will be ready.” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager