Enyimba v Plateau United @Enyimba Stadium @4pm on Feb.7

Four wins in their last five league matches have propelled Enyimba to the top of the NPFL table while defending champions, Plateau United are having a mixed bag of it presently.

They are separated by seven points after eight matches, and United have not even scored in any of their last four trips to Aba. Next up for Enyimba is a testy CAF Confederations Cup match against Rivers United, a match that is presently not on Fatai Osho’s mind.

The Enyimba gaffer told Brila Sports, “Let’s make it one at a time, it won’t be a nice thing to do if we are looking at the Confederation cup, we still have an NPFL match to play. I believe it should be a match to play at a time and along the way, we will think towards the task of playing Rivers united.”

Plateau United lost their last match, away to Warri Wolves, and will look to snag at least a point of the current league leaders on Sunday.

Current Form: Enyimba [W-W-W-L-W]; Plateau Utd [L-W-D-W-L]

Head-to-head

05/01/20 NPF Plateau Utd 4 – 0 Enyimba

14/02/18 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau Utd

04/06/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau Utd

18/01/17 NPF Plateau Utd 3 – 1 Enyimba

24/07/16 NPF Plateau Utd 2 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Plateau Utd

Liverpool v Man. City @Anfield @5:30pm on Feb.7

The defending champions are seven points behind Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand. A win for the Cityzens will translate into a 10-point gap and the definite possibility of extending to 13 if City triumph over Everton-their game in hand.

In their last five league matches, Liverpool have won two and lost three while City are on a nine-match winning run.

The only positive for Liverpool, going into this clash is they have not lost to any of the real top six sides-Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and City.

The first meeting of the season last November ended 1-1 with Mohamed Salah giving the Reds the lead before Gabriel Jesus equalised. Liverpool will take a point at this stage; what must not happen is another defeat!

Current Form: Liverpool [L-W-W-L-L]; Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

08/11/20 PRL Man. City 1 – 1 Liverpool

02/07/20 PRL Man. City 4 – 0 Liverpool

10/11/19 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Man. City

04/08/19 COS Liverpool 1 – 1 Man. City

03/01/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Liverpool

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Man. City

Juventus v AS Roma @Allianz Stadium @6pm on Feb.6

The Old Lady have found form and are charging up the table led by the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo. Four wins out of their last five league matches means they are just a point below Saturday’s opponent, Roma, who have looked wobbly of recent, especially in defence.

Juventus have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five league games while Roma have scored 12 times and conceded 10. Roma will be without Lorenzo Pellegrini and Chris Smalling, while the personal row between Edin Dzeko and manager Paulo Fonseca means the Bosnian continues to miss matches.

Andrea Pirlo will miss Rodrigo Bentancur through suspension, but Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey are available. If there is a bogey Italian side for Juventus, look no further than the Romans, who have beaten the record champions twice in their last five meetings.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; AS Roma [W-W-L-L-D]

Head-to-head

27/09/20 SEA AS Roma 2 – 2 Juventus

01/08/20 SEA Juventus 1 – 3 AS Roma

22/01/20 COI Juventus 3 – 1 AS Roma

12/01/20 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Juventus

12/05/19 SEA AS Roma 2 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 4-1 AS Roma

Fenerbahce v Galatasaray @Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi @5pm on Feb.6

This is the intercontinental derby and it could not be more pivotal as three points are all that separates them at the top of the Super Lig table. The clash between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on Saturday will be the 393rd time since they first clashed in 1909.

Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru, who came on loan from Monaco, has already scored thrice in two games while Fenerbahce can properly introduce Mesut Ozil.

A win for Galatasaray will take them top of the table while Fenerbahce will seek all three points to put some more distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Luiz Gustavo is probably going to miss the match for Fenerbahce through injury, while both Sofiane Feghouli and Ogulcan Caglayan are definitely out for Galatasaray.

Current Form: Fenerbahce [W-W-W-D-W]; Galatasaray [W-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

27/09/20 SUL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Fenerbahce

23/02/20 SUL Fenerbahce 1 – 3 Galatasaray

28/09/19 SUL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Fenerbahce

14/04/19 SUL Fenerbahce 1 – 1 Galatasaray

02/11/18 SUL Galatasaray 2 – 2 Fenerbahce

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Galatasaray