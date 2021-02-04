ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea are up to sixth place on the EPL table, after securing maximum points and the bragging rights in the London Derby on Thursday night as they recorded a lone goal victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

A solitary goal from Jorginho from the penalty spot was all Chelsea needed to claim another famous London Derby win. Like many predicted, the derby started on a fast note with Chelsea taking the game to Tottenham straight from the whistle.

Timo Werner had what looked like the first chance of the game but his effort glanced over the crossbar.

Then it was the turn of Spurs to try to break the deadlock and in the sixth minute, they came close when Son fired a shot away from around 25 yards but it was tame and directly at Edouard Mendy.

While both teams were intermittently trying out each other it was the visitors that were gifted the breakthrough from the penalty spot. Werner, without a goal in 11 games, was brought down in the box and Jorginho converted the resultant kick to give Chelsea the lead in the 24th minute.

That goal was Jorginho’s fifth goal of the season-all from the penalty spot.

While the Blues were hoping to build on the momentum, they were hit with a setback when Thiago Silva had to limp off after picking up what looked like an injury to his right thigh.

Andreas Christensen was promptly brought on to replace the injured defender as Chelsea did the needful to keep their slim advantage till the end of the first half.

Both managers resumed the second half with the same playing personnel and like it was in the first half, Chelsea created better chances in the opening minutes of the second half though Tottenham played with more energy, pressing higher up the pitch.

Mason Mount almost doubled Chelsea’s lead on the hour-mark but a timely block by Serge Aurier denied the youngster. Thomas Tuchel opted to tweak things a little in the 65th minute; bringing in Christian Pulisic to replace Hudson-Odoi.

As minutes ticked away both sides tried to create more goal-scoring chances but it was not to be for neither the hosts nor the Blues.

Before tonight’s win, Tuchel had won both of his Europa League matches against Spurs in March 2016 as the Borussia Dortmund manager, winning both legs of the last 16 of that season’s tournament.

As a club manager Jose Mourinho has now lost back-to-back league matches for the first time in a career that has spanned 20 years and eight different clubs.