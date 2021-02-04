ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigeria and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al Shabab.

Ighalo’s loan spell at United ended recently and he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi club on Thursday.

“Al Shabab has been signed with Odion Ighalo @ighalojude (Ex. Man United striker) for two and a half years,” the club wrote on their English Twitter page

Ighalo, who has been assigned the number 89 jersey, could make his debut for the league leader in Saturday’s league encounter at home to Al Raed.

The 31-year-old will now team-up with former Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega and Senegal international Alfred N’Diaye at the Riyadh-based club, who currently occupy the top spot on the Pro League standings.

Interestingly, one of Nigeria’s greatest ever strikers, the late Rashidi Yekini also played for Al-Shabab in 1999.

It is not surprising fans of the club are upbeat and counting down to welcoming another trusted goal poacher from the most populous black country in the world.

Ighalo scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Shanghai Shenhua, helping them to the 2019 Chinese FA Cup before he made a sensational move to the Premier League

While at Manchester United, Ighalo scored five goals across 23 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

While Ighalo is heading to Saudi to continue his football career, his former national teammate Ahmed Musa only recently left the Kingdom and he is reported on closing on a move to the Premier League where he is likely to join relegation battlers West Brom.