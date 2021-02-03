ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Professional Football League continued on Wednesday across seven match venues and the story of the day was Abia Warriors securing a first win at home against Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors 4-1 Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors secured their first win of the season against Gbenga Ogunbote-led Sunshine Stars, ending the Stars’ nine-game unbeaten run against them. Fatai Abdullahi scored the opening goal in the 16th minute with a beautiful free-kick from the edge of the box.

The second followed quickly four minutes later as an unmarked Emmanuel Ugwuka guided a header on target to bring smiles to the face of Abia Warriors‘ embattled coach, Imama Amapakabo. Stars’ leading scorer, Sadeeq Yusuf, reduced the tally at the beginning of the second half-his sixth goal of the season.

But Warriors were intent on all three points and the nerves were soothed as substitute Bello Lukman bagged a brace to seal Amapakabo the victory.

Adamawa United 0-1 Akwa United

Mfon Udoh’s second league goal of the season gave Akwa their first away win of the campaign which catapulted the Promise Keepers to ninth on the table with Adamawa United still looking for their first win. Adamawa United have lost seven times at home since the start of last season, the most by any team in the NPFL during the period.

Nasarawa United 1-2 Enyimba

The Aba Elephants continued their impressive start to the season with their second away win and are now six games unbeaten while Nasarawa experienced their first home defeat. The win momentarily takes Enyimba top of the NPFL table.

Kwara United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Kwara United extended their unbeaten run to six games run as they defeated Lobi stars at the Kwara Township stadium. Goals from Chris Nwaeze and Stephen Jude gave the Afonja Warriors the victory as Tiza Samuel scored the consolation for the visitors.

Full Results

Nasarawa Utd 1-2 Enyimba

Adamawa Utd 0-1 Akwa Utd

Kano Pillars 2-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Wikki 2-0 MFM

Kwara Utd 2-1 Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors 4-1 Sunshine Stars

Rangers 3-0 Dakkada

Wolves 1-0 Plateau United