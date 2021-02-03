ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday night scored his first English Premier League [EPL] goal in seven months as Leicester City secured a 2-0 away win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Iheanacho gave Leicester City the lead with a snap header in the 17th minute off an assist from James Maddison. The in-form midfielder also provided the assist for the second goal scored by James Justin in the 44th minute and Iheanacho had a major input in the move that led to that second goal, having supplied the ball to Maddison.

Before finally finding the back of the net in Wednesday’s match, Iheanacho’s last goal in the EPL was in July 2020 when the Foxes hammered Crystal Palace 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian forward was only making his third start in the league this season and that perhaps explains his goal drought compared to the Europa League and FA Cup where he has a better tally.

Brendan Rodgers’ men with Wednesday’s win momentarily leapfrogged Liverpool into the third position and stay very much on track for their top-four finish target.

While it was all smiles for Iheanacho and his teammates, it was not the same for his compatriot Ola Aina who was in action for Fulham for the 90 minutes but could not help them going down to their 11th defeat of the season.

The Nigerian defender was also booked in the 59th minute.

In another Wednesday game already decided, Manchester City secured a 2-0 away win over Burnley to consolidate on their top position. First-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling ensured the Cityzens keep their three-point cushion at the top despite having two games outstanding.