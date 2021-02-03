ADVERTISEMENT

After two lacklustre performances, Manchester United got back to winning ways with a nine-goal destruction of Southampton in a drenched Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

A brace from Anthony Martial, an early red card to Alexandre Jankewitz, after two minutes; an own goal Jan Bednarek and a red card later in the second half confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men’s return to the summit of the EPL table.

United have 44 points, same as their neighbours, City, though Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand.

The game had barely kicked off when debutant Jankewitz was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Scott McTominay. The United midfielder had stud marks on his high as the reward of the challenge. It was the signal for United to go for the kill and they subsequently delivered. Ralph Hasenhuttl had started with two academy players with nine first team players out with injury

Right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring on 18 minutes after excellent work from Luke Shaw although Wan-Bissaka almost contrived to miss the target. Marcus Rashford scored the second on 25 minutes. Nine minutes after that, Bednarek scored into his goal to compound the misery.

The fourth followed by Edinson Cavani. Mike Dean awarded a penalty which was reversed by VAR. Che Adams thought he had scored for the Saints in the 53rd minute but VAR judged him offside even though to the naked eye the Southampton forward looked totally onside.

Martial got his first on 69 minutes and McTominay powered in the six from outside the box with 19 minutes left on the clock. Bednarek was shown a red for a foul on Martial, which looked harsh from Mike Dean.

Bruno Fernandes took the penalty and scored. Martial scored his second on 90 minutes but there was still time for Daniel James to score the ninth in the third minute of added-on time.

In other matches, Arsenal let slip a lead, had two red cards for David Luiz and Bernd Leno and lost away to Wolves while Crystal Palace came from a goal down away to Newcastle to win 2-1.

In a basement scrap, Sheffield United won their third EPL game of the season, also coming back from being a goal down to West Brom. They won 2-1 and the Blades are just one point behind the Baggies as the fight for relegation continues.