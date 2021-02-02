Onyekuru returns with two goals

Henry Onyekuru’s Monaco nightmare is over.

No sooner than the 23-year-old made a return to Turkey, to join Galatasaray, again on loan from Monaco that he scored the goals that gave Galatasaray the 2-1 away win over Gaziantep FK.

Onyekuru came off the bench at the beginning of the second half to replace Younes Belhanda and five minutes after, he swivelled in the box to score. In the 78th minute, he added the second with another finish from inside the box to give his team a two-goal lead they needed as Gaziantep FK scored a goal in the eighth minute of added-on time.

After playing just four times for Monaco before his loan move, the Nigerian was straight away in action, plundering goals.

His 14 goals in the 2018/19 season had helped Galatasaray to the league title.

Galatasaray are currently third on the table with 42 points from 21 matches, three off league leaders, Fenerbahce.

Onuachu claims his 22nd goal in 22 starts

Nigeria’s most in-form forward is Paul Onuachu and he scored his 21st and 22nd league goals of the season last Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Zulte-Waregem.

He went close on 33 minutes when he connected with a header from a corner kick but he scored the first on the stroke of half time, beating his marker to get on the end of a slide rule pass from Daniel Munoz.

His second came six minutes into the second half when he powered a header home from a corner kick.

The lanky 26-year-old has scored 22 league goals in 22 starts for the modest Belgian club, whilst making 24 league appearances. He also has one goal in the Cup.

Genk are third on the table with 43 points from 25 matches.

Kalu scores in narrow loss to Lyon

Until the second minute of injury time, Samuel Kalu’s third league goal seemed to have won Bordeaux a point away at title-chasing Lyon.

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward equalised for his team in the 58th minute after Karl Toto Ekanbi had given Lyon the lead in the first half. Kalu’s goal for the visitors was with a smashing left foot drive inside the box. It was a great finish that gave the Lyon goalkeeper no chance.

Bordeaux are 10th on the Ligue 1 table with 32 points from 22 matches.

Eze’s goal takes all three points

Eberechi Eze scored and his goal was enough to give Crystal Palace all three needed points over Wolves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder powered home a left footer from the edge of the box on the hour to settle a turgid encounter. The 23-year-old has now scored three goals for his new side in 19 appearances. Palace are 13th on the EPL table after 21 matches.

Moffi scores 90th-minute winner against PSG

Rising Nigerian forward, Terem Moffi grabbed the headlines over the weekend in France as he scored a 90th minute winner for Lorient to beat the mighty PSG team and hand Mauricio Pochettino his first defeat as PSG manager.

The 21-year-old powerfully built forward made the move from Belgian side, KV Kortrijk last October and he is justifying the almost $10 million that was shelled on him.

With PSG pushing for a winner, Moffi latched on to a ball from his half and raced past Paschal Kimpembe and coolly slotted past Sergio Rico, in goal for the Parisians. It was Moffi’s sixth league goal for Lorient who are 18th place and battling relegation.

Akintola scores 4th league goal for Hatayspor

Seventh-placed Hatayspor surprisingly smashed five past defending champions, Istanbul Basaksehir last Saturday with relatively unknown Nigerian forward, Babajide Akintola, amongst the goals.

Akintola scored from the penalty spot in the 21s minute to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Newly promoted Hatayspor went on to score five times before Basaksehir managed any reply in the 5-1 pounding.

Akintola has scored four times since his loan move from FC Midtjylland in September 2020.