The European football transfer window closed on Monday, February 1 and just before the window shut, Fulham snagged another Nigerian, Josh Maja, capped once by the Super Eagles, on loan from French side, Bordeaux.

There were other moves made by Nigerians during the window and some will be made even after the window is closed as free agents are not bound by the window. Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is one of such moves.

Fulham now have Tosin Adarabioyo, Olaoluwa Aina, Ademola Lookman, and now the 22-year-old Maja, in their ranks as they seek to beat an immediate return to the Championship.

Another Super Eagle that made a move during the window was 23-year-old Emmanuel Dennis, who made a loan move from Belgian side, Club Brugge to Bundesliga side, FC Koln. The forward had been angling for a move since the last summer transfer period but he finally got his wish this January.

Dennis, at his unveiling in Germany said, “The last six months were not easy for me. I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window. I am pleased that I’m now at FC,” Dennis told the club’s official website.

“I know what the sporting situation at FC is – therefore I want to play my part in keeping us in the league, by playing and scoring in a top league.”

The forward made only 13 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge before his move, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Musa is in England, and is expected to join the relegation battle with West Brom.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles captain terminated his contract with Saudi club, Al-Nassr last October by mutual consent to become a free agent. Musa has previously played in the EPL for Leicester City in 2016 and he will be hoping to get more game time and goals with the Baggies.

Spain

Other moves made by Nigerians in the window included Kelechi Nwakali’s move from SD Huesca, in La Liga, to AD Alcorcon in the Segunda division. The 2018 World Cup midfielder Ramon Azeez has also moved on loan, joining Cartagena from La Liga side Granada.

Italy

Former U-23 national team forward, Kingsley Michael, and compatriot, Orji Okonkwo, moved from Bologna to Regina.

Others

Meanwhile, Henry Onyekuru has moved on loan from Monaco to Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old forward is back in Turkey for a third loan stint after moving permanently to Everton in 2018 while Suleiman Abdullahi moved on loan from union Berlin to join his former team, Eintracht Braunschweig in the Bundesliga