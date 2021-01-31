ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has officially confirmed that coach Mfon Udofia will be saddled with the responsibility of leading D’Tigers to the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in Tunisia.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the federation said Mfon who joined the senior men’s national team technical crew just before the 2019 FIBA World Cup will fill in for Head Coach, Mike Brown, currently tied down by Golden State Warriors.

The NBBF also explained that Coach Alex Nwora who remains a vital part of the D’Tigers’ crew will also be missing due to family and personal reasons.

Making the announcement, NBBF President, Musa Kida, said, “Mike Brown is doing his primary job and occupied at this time as the assistant coach with Golden State Warriors.”

“Coach Alex is staying back for very personal and intimate reasons which we understand. Our head coach to Tunisia will be Mfon Udofia.”

He expressed utmost confidence that the absence of the two coaches will in no way affect the team’s outing as he described Udofia who tried out with D’Tigers prior to the 2016 Olympics as a capable hand.

“He was with us at the World Cup. They are all hands we are very used to. Our General Manager, Musa Adamu will be there and of course the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Federation, Babs Ogunade.”

“So, we have a rolling belt. We can pick people as they are available which will not stop us from having a good show,” Kida assured.

The 31-year-old retired point guard is currently an assistant coach with Skyhawks in the NBA G League and he is set to become the youngest ever coach to handle the senior men’s national team of Nigeria.