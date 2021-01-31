ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was the hero on Sunday as he scored the winning goal for his French club, Lorient, in their Ligue 1 clash against champions PSG.

Moffi, who was brought in with half an hour left on the clock, scored in the 90th minute to help Lorient secure an outstanding 3-2 win over Maurico Pochettino’s men.

Sunday’s goal was the fifth for Moffi in as many matches and he has now scored six goals in Ligue 1 since his arrival this past summer from Belgian club KV Kortrijk for a record eight million euros.

Terem Moffi has now scored in five consecutive Ligue 1 games for Lorient. ⚽ vs. Nice

⚽ vs. Monaco

⚽ vs. Bordeaux

⚽ vs. Dijon

⚽ vs. Paris Saint-Germain His 90th minute strike today handed PSG their first defeat under Pochettino. A star in the making 🌠 pic.twitter.com/wKf31lvGo5 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) January 31, 2021

PSG raced into the lead thanks to two Neymar penalties after Laurent Abergel’s opener for Lorient.

The hosts then equalised with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and when many had thought the spoils would be shared, Moffi popped up with the winning goal in stoppage time.

The Nigerian cleverly beat the offside trap for his fifth goal in his last five matches as PSG lost in the league for the first time in eight games.

Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Dec. 13.

This hard-earned win has lifted Lorient from the automatic relegation zone as they now have 18 points from 21 matches with FC Nantes just above them on goals difference.

As for PSG. they missed out on an opportunity to move top of Ligue 1 after losing in the five-goal thriller.

Pochettino’s side have 45 points from 22 games and trail Lyon, who beat Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, by one point.