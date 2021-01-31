Rivers United have returned to the top spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table.

Stanley Eguma’s men got a lone goal victory over Adamawa United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Despite missing a myriad of scoring chances including a penalty kick, Fortune Omoniwari’s solitary goal in the 53rd minute was enough to give Rivers United maximum points in the matchday seven tie.

The Pride of Rivers as they are fondly called have amassed 15 points from the seven games played so far.

In Aba, Enyimba also recorded a 1-0 win over visiting Katsina United as Tosin Omoyele netted the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time.

The Peoples’ Elephant have also garnered 15 points from the seven games played so far but they are behind Rivers United in second place due to their inferior goals difference.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars put up an impressive performance as they beat Rangers 3-1 at the Akure Stadium on Sunday.

Sunshine Stars shot into the lead in the 24th minute following a close-range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf.

Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote’s side’s lead 10 minutes later, slotting the ball home after he was teed up by Chinedu Udechukwu.

Godspower Aniefiok did reduce the deficit for Rangers, nodding home substitute Dauda Madaki’s freekick a minute before the hour mark.

However, four minutes later, Udechukwu powered home a beautiful free-kick to put the game beyond the visitors.

Aniekan Ekpe bagged a brace as Dakkada returned to winning ways following a 2-0 win against Warri Wolves in Uyo.

In Nnewi, FC IfeanyiUbah defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 courtesy of Ugochukwu Ifejiofor’s 17th-minute strike.

It was however different in Lagos as MFM were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Agege Stadium, while Lobi Stars and Abia Warriors also battled to a goalless draw in Makurdi.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd

Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Wikki

MFM 0 -0 Kwara Utd

Lobi 0-0 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 3-1 Rangers

Dakkada 2-0 Wolves