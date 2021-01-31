ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Salah scored twice on Sunday as Liverpool reignited their Premier League title challenge with a 3-1 win away to West Ham.

According to Opta Stats, the Egyptian is now the first player to score 20+ goals in all competitions in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Ian Rush did so six times running from 1981-82 to 1986-87.

While the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s game between the Hammers and the Reds failed to produce any goals, the second half was completely different.

In the 57th minute, Salah broke the deadlock when he curled home with his left foot – his first league goal since December 19. He doubled the lead with a silky finish from a 68th-minute counter-attack.

Substitute Roberto Firmino set up Gini Wijnaldum to tap home Liverpool’s third in the 84th minute before Craig Dawson replied for the hosts with a consolation goal three minutes later.

With the win, Liverpool go above Leicester City into the third spot, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a match less.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea registered their first win under Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Goals by Spanish defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the victory they craved for.

Azpilicueta scored with an angled shot in the 40th minute while Alonso, playing for the first time since September, secured the win in the 84th minute.

At the King Power Stadium, Leeds United beat Leicester 3-1 with injured Wilfred Ndidi badly missed by the Foxes.

Patrick Bamford scored one and created two goals as Leeds ended Leicester City’s seven-match unbeaten run and denied Brendan Rodgers’ side a move up to second with an entertaining 3-1 victory.